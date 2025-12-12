Wild Chase Through Area Community

When the deputy activated his lights, the vehicle shut off its headlights and attempted to flee.

Near the intersection of 18th and Hubbard, a deputy used a tactical maneuver to try and stop the vehicle. It spun out but the driver was able to regain control and continued to flee. At least two more attempts at intervention were made without success.

With the vehicle reaching speeds in excess of 70 miles an hour, blacked out, and never leaving the city of Great Bend deputies were authorized to use whatever force necessary to stop it due to the danger to the public.

The driver zigzagged across the city of Great Bend several times and at one point nearly struck a Great Bend police officer who was attempting to deploy stop sticks.

Again, near the intersection of 18th and Baker, a maneuver was attempted by a deputy and the vehicle again spun out, this time losing the right rear tire, wheel, and hub assembly. Despite only having three wheels, it continued to flee southbound on Kansas Street and attempted to get back on Main Street at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Main.

The driver struck a fire hydrant at that intersection causing the vehicle rollover one time into a building on the west side of Main Street. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Great Bend Fire and EMS were called to evaluate the suspect, and it was found he had no serious injuries.

During the chase the vehicle drove through numerous yards and striking stop signs and property as he fled. The Sheriff’s office K9 Rem alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle while at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Trenton Berens, age 34 of Russell.

Berens was charged with:

Felony Flee and Elude

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

Aggravated Assault

Driving While Suspended

Numerous Counts of Criminal Damage to Property

14 Traffic Violations

Berens also had an outstanding warrant from Russell County for violation of a stalking order. He has previous history of fleeing from law enforcement officers. A district court judge authorized a bond in the amount of $250,000.

At least two Barton County Sheriff’s office patrol cars received moderate damage during the pursuit.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Great Bend Police Department as well as Great Bend Fire and EMS.