Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo Starts Tuesday

The Bankes Barrel Racing at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene has been a tradition since 1995.

The pro rodeo features amateur barrel racers competing, one during each rodeo performance.

It was the brainchild of Bud and Linda Bankes, owners of Bankes Pharmacy. Linda grew up in Abilene, loving horses; Bud lived in Salina as a child and moved to Abilene at age five, when his dad purchased the drug store.

Bud and Linda married in 1962. He served as a corpsman in the United States Navy and in 1968 he and Linda moved back to Abilene.

He was involved with the Abilene rodeo, working to grow it and get more people involved, said his son, Scott, who was on the rodeo committee at the time.

He realized that people cheered louder for the local contestants, Scott said.

“He said, what can we do to get more people involved and showing up? He wanted something that would get local people more involved and excited.”

So the Bankes Barrel Racing was born. Bud worked with the rodeo committee to have one amateur barrel racer compete during each of the rodeo performances. And if a Bankes barrel racer would have a time that would have won money in the professional barrel racing, Bankes would pay the barrel racer what she would have won, as a pro.

“He had a good time of it,” Scott said.

Bud, who didn’t enjoy riding, liked the barrel racing. He invited the professional barrel racers, including world champion Kristie Peterson (1994, 1996-98) to the drug store. He became friends with them, and would bring a barrel to the store as a prop. If the cowgirls were in town long enough, he’d invite them to the drugstore to sign autographs and have a malt or a shake.

“He always really liked it,” Scott said. “It was a big deal for somebody who didn’t like to ride but liked to watch.”

When Bud and Linda retired and sold the pharmacy in 2015, the new owner, AuBurn Pharmacy, maintained the tradition.

“My sisters and I are very grateful,” Scott said, “for AuBurn to continue that tradition. Dad was adamant that they continue to sponsor it.”

To be selected to compete as a Bankes Barrel Racer, cowgirls must compete at a qualifying barrel race, held in Abilene in June. The five fastest barrel racers from the qualifier go on to compete at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, one per show.

In the three-plus decades since the Bankes Barrel Race started, Scott estimates they have only had two cowgirls be as fast as the professional cowgirls and win money. Yvonne Brunner won money, as did Micah Samples-Arnold. Samples-Arnold competed ten times, winning checks twice.

Cowgirls must be amateur and not members of the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association. They must be residents of Dickinson County, or attend school in Dickinson County. Many of them are teenagers.

Bud passed away in 2018. His wife Linda serves on the rodeo committee. In addition to son Scott, they have two daughters: Teddi Domann and Mitzi Gose.

Doing the Bankes Barrel Race was important to his parents, Scott said.

“They were always focused on the community. They grew up here and their fathers were both business people. Our involvement in the community as a family was engrained in us.”

This year’s Bankes Barrel Racers include Elsa Snider (competing on Friday, July 31); Taylor Gustafson (competing on July 30); Kinsley O’Gorman (competing on July 29); and Makenna Stover (competing on July 28). Alysha Sly is an alternate.

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo takes place in Abilene July 28-31. Performances start at 7:30 pm nightly. Tickets are $8 for children ages 4-10 and $12-$15 for adults.

Tickets are available online at WildBillHickokRodeo.com, at West’s Country Mart, Lumber House, Pioneer Farm and Supply, and at the gate.

_ _ _

Photo: Bud and Linda Bankes with stock contractor Sammy Andrews in 2018. The Bankes made friends with rodeo personnel throughout the years.