“Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights” This Week

A star spangled edition of the Tri Rivers Fair kicks off later this week. The sights and sounds of the “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights” theme will be on full display.

Celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America starting with the Tri-Rivers Fair Parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, on Santa Fe Avenue, from Elm Street to Prescott. Eric Blomquist will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

The popular Draft Horse Pull will be part of this year’s Tri-Rivers Fair. It will will take place on Friday at 6:30 in Ag Hall at the Saline County Expo Center. Tickets are available at the door for $7.00 for adults and $4.00 for children ages 6-12. Stick around after the contest for a free community concert featuring rising country artist Jaron Bell.

“Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels” will take over the Ag Hall Arena Saturday night. It will be an evening dedicated to top-tier rough stock rodeo action, followed immediately by a live country music concert featuring Brian Chance. All of the evening events are included in one ticket price, with 12 and under getting in free. Advance tickets are $20. Tickets are $25 at the gate.

Organizers also have planned a packed lineup of family-friendly attractions that won’t cost fairgoers a dime.

From Thursday through Saturday families are invited to the Saline County Expo Center to enjoy three days of free entertainment, hands-on activities, and community demonstrations.

Thursday, July 30: Kickoff Activities

Annual Pedal Tractor Pull: Children can test their strength in the southwest parking lot of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Registration begins at 6:00 p.m., with the pull starting at 6:30 p.m. The top three places in each age category (ages 4 to 12) will qualify for the state pull at the Kansas State Fair.

Friday, July 31: Pee Wee Showmanship and Family Fun Night

Pee Wee Showmanship: Starting at 1:00 p.m. in Barn 2, children are invited to get a taste of what showing livestock is all about. In coordination with local 4-H members, this event gives children under the age of seven the opportunity to lead a calf, lamb, or goat around the show ring and speak with a judge. Every participating exhibitor will receive a ribbon and a prize for showing their animal

Flaherty Drive will transform into Family Fun Night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring interactive activities and demonstrations for all ages:

Touch-A-Truck: Children and families can climb inside and explore tractors, semi-trucks, and other large equipment while meeting the local operators who run them.

Kansas Highway Patrol Rollover Simulator: Trooper Tod will present an interactive demonstration showing what happens during a rollover crash with and without a seatbelt. Presentations take place every 20 minutes beginning at 6:00 p.m. (Follow Trooper Tod on Facebook, X, and Instagram for more updates).

K-9 Demonstrations: Deputy Craig Norris of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will host police dog demonstrations on the lawn of the 4-H Building at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Community Partner Exhibits:

Mid-Kansas Cooperative (Moundridge): A grain elevator simulator offering a hands-on look at grain handling and agricultural safety.

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge: An educational wildlife display featuring pelts and other natural items.

Saline County Conservation District: A water conservation trailer highlighting vital practices and natural resource stewardship.

Salina Arts Center: Interactive, hands-on art projects for all ages.

Salina Area Technical College: Live demonstrations from various educational and technical programs.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Beat the Heat

Community Water Fight: Children are invited to bring their own super soakers and water squirters to the grass east of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Saline County Rural Fire Departments will be on-site with fire trucks to provide the “ammunition” for the soaking.

In addition to these free activities, fairgoers can continue exploring exhibits, entertainment, and attractions throughout the grounds as the community celebrates another incredible year of Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights.

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Stay Connected:

Follow @fairtririvers on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes fair fun. For more information about the Tri-Rivers Fair and other upcoming events, please visit www.tririversfair.org.