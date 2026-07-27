Blood Crisis Escalates

For only the second time in history, the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis — and patients may already be feeling the impact. Donors are asked to act immediately to help save lives.

According to the Red Cross, blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, worsening this season’s emergency blood shortage. All blood types are needed, but the situation is especially dire for type O blood as the Red Cross is now limiting distributions of these blood products to hospitals. The supply of type O positive blood has now dropped below a one-day supply.

Help end this crisis and stabilize the blood supply. Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood. org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). See RedCrossBlood.org/ July.

Additionally, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/August .

Patients can’t wait

Despite thousands of people who have stepped up to help end the emergency blood shortage since it was declared earlier this month, donations are still not keeping pace with hospital demand, and the situation has escalated. Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses continue to contribute to lower donor turnout this summer.

“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross. “If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 27-Aug. 15:

KS

Allen

Humboldt

8/6/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 118 N 7th St

Moran

7/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Moran Senior Community Center, 407 Cedar St

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Barber

Kiowa

8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kiowa Community Building, 119 S. 5th St

Sharon

8/26/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 105 S Broadway

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Barton

Claflin

8/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Claflin Community Center, 409 A Street

Ellinwood

7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Joseph’s Parish Center, 110 W. 2nd St.

Great Bend

8/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, 4801 10th St

Hoisington

8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank

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Bourbon

Fort Scott

8/20/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott

8/21/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott

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Butler

Andover

8/23/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd.

Augusta

7/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1500 Cron St

El Dorado

8/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, 720 W. Central

8/25/2026: 11:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 430 Eunice

Rose Hill

8/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 Rose Hill Road

Towanda

8/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Methodist Church, 103 4th St

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Cheyenne

Saint Francis

8/13/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 512 S. Scott

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Clark

Ashland

8/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Cedar St.

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Clay

Clay Center

7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Catholic Parish Center, 714 Court Street

8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Clay County Medical Center, 617 Liberty

Longford

8/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Building, 107 Weda St

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Cloud

Concordia

8/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 307 East 5th

8/25/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., OCCK Inc, 1502 Lincoln Street

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Comanche

Coldwater

8/20/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Coldwater Veterans City Building, 239 E. Main

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Cowley

Arkansas City

8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Central Christian Church, 206 W Central

Winfield

8/19/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Physicians Pavilion, 1230 E 6th Ave

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Crawford

Frontenac

7/27/2026: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Eagle Beverage, 250 N Cayuga St

7/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 S. Cherokee

Girard

8/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 W St John

Pittsburg

8/15/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1507 S. Rouse

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Decatur

Jennings

7/24/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 S Topeka Ave

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Dickinson

Chapman

7/29/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Michaels, 210 E 6th

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Douglas

Lawrence

7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Landmark National Bank, 4621 W. 6th

8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway

8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway

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Elk

Howard

8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., West Elk High School, 1199 KS-99

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Ellis

Hays

7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

7/29/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

7/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/4/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/11/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/12/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/18/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/19/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/20/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St

8/25/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/27/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

8/28/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th

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Ellsworth

Ellsworth

8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Bernard’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Kansas

Wilson

8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2710 Ave A

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Finney

Garden City

7/28/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., The United Presbyterian Church of Garden City, 1719 Texas St

8/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Catherine Hospital, 401 E Spruce

8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Fleming

8/21/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1701 N 3rd St

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Ford

Dodge City

8/4/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dodge City Public Library, 1001 N 2nd Ave

8/28/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

Spearville

7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Parish Center, 204 N Main St

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Geary

Fort Riley

8/21/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Irwin Army Community Hospital, 650 Huebner Rd

Junction City

8/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., JCNaz, 1025 S Washington

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Graham

Bogue

7/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Villa – Meeting Building, 510 Washington Ave

_______________

Grant

Ulysses

7/30/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grant County Fairground, 1000 W Patterson Ave

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Gray

Cimarron

8/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gray County Rec Center, 17002 HWY 50

Montezuma

7/27/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Morningside Community Church, 100 N Apache Dr

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Greenwood

Eureka

8/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 521 N. Main

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Hamilton

Syracuse

7/29/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 409 N Main St

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Harvey

Halstead

8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Parish Hall, 414 Locust

8/19/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gardenview Mennonite Church, 11626 NW 36th Street

Newton

7/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Newton Medical Center, 600 Medical Center Dr.

8/13/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Harvey County Court House, 800 N. Main

8/26/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salem United Methodist Church, 115 Old Main Street

8/27/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Salem United Methodist Church, 115 Old Main Street

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Haskell

Sublette

8/19/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sublette High School, 501 S Ellis

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Jewell

Jewell

8/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jewell Community Building, 214 Delaware

_______________

Kingman

Kingman

8/18/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kingman Christian Church, 501 N Main

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Labette

Parsons

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parsons State Hospital – U.A.F. Building, 2601 Gabriel Ave

8/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shared Faith Community, 1500 S. 29th

8/13/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shared Faith Community, 1500 S. 29th

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Lane

Dighton

8/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Theresa Parish Center, 335 S 1st St

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Logan

Oakley

8/11/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., United Christian Church, 219 Center Street

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Lyon

Emporia

8/11/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho St

8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Flinthills Mall, 1632 Industrial Rd

8/28/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, 1519 Merchant St

Olpe

8/3/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Olpe High School, 112 Listerscheid

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Marion

Goessel

8/3/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goessel Church, 109 S. Church

Hillsboro

8/18/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkview Mennonite Church, 610 S. Main

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Marshall

Axtell

8/6/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Bldg/Legion Hall, 207 5th St

Home

8/5/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Valley Community Building, 1557 Pony Express Highway

Waterville

8/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Community Building, 136 E Commercial St

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McPherson

Inman

8/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Peters United Church of Christ, 111 N Pine

Lindsborg

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lindsborg Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S Washington St

Mc Pherson

7/29/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Farmers Alliance, 125 East Hulse

McPherson

8/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., McPherson High School, 801 E 1st St

8/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peoples Bank and Trust, 116 E Kansas Ave

8/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prairieland Partners John Deere, 2401 E. Northview

Moundridge

8/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Village Wellness Center, 86 22nd Ave

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Meade

Meade

8/14/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., St John Forst Center, 416 West Carthage St.

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Montgomery

Cherryvale

8/25/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cherryvale Community Center, 712 S Liberty St

Independence

8/21/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Civic Center, 410 N Pennsylvania

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Nemaha

Bern

8/19/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 416 Main Street

Seneca

8/12/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Building, 1500 Community Drive

_______________

Neosho

Chanute

7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest St.

Galesburg

8/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Galesburg Christian Church, 205 Chestnut