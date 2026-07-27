Blood Crisis Escalates

For only the second time in history, the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis — and patients may already be feeling the impact. Donors are asked to act immediately to help save lives.
According to the Red Cross, blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, worsening this season’s emergency blood shortage. All blood types are needed, but the situation is especially dire for type O blood as the Red Cross is now limiting distributions of these blood products to hospitals. The supply of type O positive blood has now dropped below a one-day supply.
Help end this crisis and stabilize the blood supply. Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.
Additionally, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/August
Patients can’t wait
Despite thousands of people who have stepped up to help end the emergency blood shortage since it was declared earlier this month, donations are still not keeping pace with hospital demand, and the situation has escalated. Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses continue to contribute to lower donor turnout this summer.
“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross. “If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 27-Aug. 15:
KS
Allen
Humboldt
8/6/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 118 N 7th St
Moran
7/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Moran Senior Community Center, 407 Cedar St
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Barber
Kiowa
8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kiowa Community Building, 119 S. 5th St
Sharon
8/26/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 105 S Broadway
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Barton
Claflin
8/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Claflin Community Center, 409 A Street
Ellinwood
7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Joseph’s Parish Center, 110 W. 2nd St.
Great Bend
8/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, 4801 10th St
Hoisington
8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank
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Bourbon
Fort Scott
8/20/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott
8/21/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott
_______________
Butler
Andover
8/23/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd.
Augusta
7/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1500 Cron St
El Dorado
8/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, 720 W. Central
8/25/2026: 11:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 430 Eunice
Rose Hill
8/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 Rose Hill Road
Towanda
8/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Methodist Church, 103 4th St
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Cheyenne
Saint Francis
8/13/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 512 S. Scott
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Clark
Ashland
8/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Cedar St.
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Clay
Clay Center
7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Catholic Parish Center, 714 Court Street
8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Clay County Medical Center, 617 Liberty
Longford
8/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Building, 107 Weda St
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Cloud
Concordia
8/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 307 East 5th
8/25/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., OCCK Inc, 1502 Lincoln Street
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Comanche
Coldwater
8/20/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Coldwater Veterans City Building, 239 E. Main
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Cowley
Arkansas City
8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Central Christian Church, 206 W Central
Winfield
8/19/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Physicians Pavilion, 1230 E 6th Ave
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Crawford
Frontenac
7/27/2026: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Eagle Beverage, 250 N Cayuga St
7/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 S. Cherokee
Girard
8/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 W St John
Pittsburg
8/15/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1507 S. Rouse
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Decatur
Jennings
7/24/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 S Topeka Ave
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Dickinson
Chapman
7/29/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Michaels, 210 E 6th
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Douglas
Lawrence
7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Landmark National Bank, 4621 W. 6th
8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway
8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway
_______________
Elk
Howard
8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., West Elk High School, 1199 KS-99
_______________
Ellis
Hays
7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
7/29/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
7/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/4/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/11/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/12/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/18/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/19/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/20/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St
8/25/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/27/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
8/28/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th
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Ellsworth
Ellsworth
8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Bernard’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Kansas
Wilson
8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2710 Ave A
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Finney
Garden City
7/28/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., The United Presbyterian Church of Garden City, 1719 Texas St
8/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Catherine Hospital, 401 E Spruce
8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Fleming
8/21/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1701 N 3rd St
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Ford
Dodge City
8/4/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dodge City Public Library, 1001 N 2nd Ave
8/28/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.
Spearville
7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Parish Center, 204 N Main St
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Geary
Fort Riley
8/21/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Irwin Army Community Hospital, 650 Huebner Rd
Junction City
8/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., JCNaz, 1025 S Washington
_______________
Graham
Bogue
7/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Villa – Meeting Building, 510 Washington Ave
_______________
Grant
Ulysses
7/30/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grant County Fairground, 1000 W Patterson Ave
_______________
Gray
Cimarron
8/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gray County Rec Center, 17002 HWY 50
Montezuma
7/27/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Morningside Community Church, 100 N Apache Dr
_______________
Greenwood
Eureka
8/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 521 N. Main
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Hamilton
Syracuse
7/29/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 409 N Main St
_______________
Harvey
Halstead
8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Parish Hall, 414 Locust
8/19/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gardenview Mennonite Church, 11626 NW 36th Street
Newton
7/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Newton Medical Center, 600 Medical Center Dr.
8/13/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Harvey County Court House, 800 N. Main
8/26/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salem United Methodist Church, 115 Old Main Street
8/27/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Salem United Methodist Church, 115 Old Main Street
_______________
Haskell
Sublette
8/19/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sublette High School, 501 S Ellis
_______________
Jewell
Jewell
8/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jewell Community Building, 214 Delaware
_______________
Kingman
Kingman
8/18/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kingman Christian Church, 501 N Main
_______________
Labette
Parsons
7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parsons State Hospital – U.A.F. Building, 2601 Gabriel Ave
8/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shared Faith Community, 1500 S. 29th
8/13/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shared Faith Community, 1500 S. 29th
_______________
Lane
Dighton
8/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Theresa Parish Center, 335 S 1st St
_______________
Logan
Oakley
8/11/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., United Christian Church, 219 Center Street
_______________
Lyon
Emporia
8/11/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho St
8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Flinthills Mall, 1632 Industrial Rd
8/28/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, 1519 Merchant St
Olpe
8/3/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Olpe High School, 112 Listerscheid
_______________
Marion
Goessel
8/3/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goessel Church, 109 S. Church
Hillsboro
8/18/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkview Mennonite Church, 610 S. Main
_______________
Marshall
Axtell
8/6/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Bldg/Legion Hall, 207 5th St
Home
8/5/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Valley Community Building, 1557 Pony Express Highway
Waterville
8/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Community Building, 136 E Commercial St
_______________
McPherson
Inman
8/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Peters United Church of Christ, 111 N Pine
Lindsborg
7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lindsborg Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S Washington St
Mc Pherson
7/29/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Farmers Alliance, 125 East Hulse
McPherson
8/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., McPherson High School, 801 E 1st St
8/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peoples Bank and Trust, 116 E Kansas Ave
8/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prairieland Partners John Deere, 2401 E. Northview
Moundridge
8/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Village Wellness Center, 86 22nd Ave
_______________
Meade
Meade
8/14/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., St John Forst Center, 416 West Carthage St.
_______________
Montgomery
Cherryvale
8/25/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cherryvale Community Center, 712 S Liberty St
Independence
8/21/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Civic Center, 410 N Pennsylvania
_______________
Nemaha
Bern
8/19/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 416 Main Street
Seneca
8/12/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Building, 1500 Community Drive
_______________
Neosho
Chanute
7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest St.
Galesburg
8/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Galesburg Christian Church, 205 Chestnut