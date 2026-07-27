Internet Exchange Center Installed at WSU

A new internet exchange center is installed near Wichita State University. The center is across from Eck Stadium, and it is the first internet exchange point in Kansas.

CNIXP will provide space and services for Wichita State to establish a network interconnection presence in the facility at no cost for 40 years.

The modular facility, which will be hardened to withstand 200 mph winds, will have redundant electrical and mechanical systems so that it can remain fully operational even during extended power outages. The building and land development will be designed to complement the campus and surrounding neighborhood. The facility will also be capable of expanding on a modular basis with zero down-time as network operator needs grow in the coming years.

According to the school, the facility will improve internet performance, affordability and reliability for WSU, Innovation Campus and Shocker Neighborhood users, and for users across much of Kansas.

Officials say the center will be ready for operation within the next two months.