Wienermobile Headed to Salina

One of the most recognizable vehicles in the world will make a stop in Salina later this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town

Dillon’s Corporate Affairs Manager Sheila Lowrie tells KSAL News several of her stores will be hosting the iconic vehicle. The Wienermobile will be in Salina on Friday and Saturday, and in Manhattan on Sunday and Monday.

Date – Time – Dillon’s Locations:

April 6 – 10am-1pm – 1201 W. Crawford, Salina, KS 67401 AND 2pm-5pm – 2350 Planet Ave., Salina, KS 67401

April 7 – 10am-4pm – 1235 E. Cloud Street, Salina, KS 67401

April 8 – 11am-5pm – 1101 Westloop Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

April 9 – 10am-4pm – 130 Sarber Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502

The Wienermobile is a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. There are actually about a half dozen of them, touring the country and promoting the Oscar Mayer brand. Drivers of the Wienermobiles are known as Hotdoggers and often hand out toy whistles shaped as replicas of the Wienermobile, known as Wienerwhistles.

Lowrie says everyone is invited to see the Wienermobile in all its glory. “Who wouldn’t want a selfie with the legendary Wienermobile,” she added.