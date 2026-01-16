Widespread Sickness Prompts Hospital Restrictions

Widespread sickness is prompting hospital visitation restrictions.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, in an effort to protect patients visitors and employees due to increased prevalence of respiratory illness across the region,the hospital in Salina and Memorial Hospital in Abilene implemented new visitor guidance at the hospitals effective immediately, until further notice.

“We’ve been seeing high numbers of patients with influenza, COVID and other respiratory illnesses across our health system and across the state, which necessitates we start communicating our visitor guidance,” said Bethanie McDowell, VP Patient Care/Chief Nursing Officer at Salina Regional Health Center. “These changes are aimed at protecting patients, visitors and staff.”

“The health and safety of our patients, staff and community is always our top priority,” said Kim Haverly, Memorial Health System Administrator. “These temporary visitor guidelines are just a proactive step to reduce the spread of illness and ensure that we continue to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients. We appreciate the understanding while we work together to protect one another.”

The updated guidance and safety precautions apply: