Wicked Weather Rewind

Friday marks the 11 year anniversary of the beginning of three days of one of the largest severe weather outbreaks in the state’s history. May 4th through May 6th 2007, severe weather pounded a large part of the area.

The most notable event was the Greensburg tornado on May 4th, 2007. The tornado killed 12 people in the southern Kansas community, and leveled nearly the entire town.

Emergency officials think the death toll could have been much higher if a rare “tornado emergency” had not been issued 26 minutes before Greensburg was hit.

On May 5th a tornado hit the Cabin Row area of the Ottawa State Fishing Lake and killed one person.

The Ottawa County tornado touched down late on May 5th. It killed a woman, injured five other people, and damaged about 30 homes. A 54-year-old woman died at Salina Regional Health Center after the twister struck her family’s camper.

The tornado also blew a trailer across a pasture and destroyed a home before damaging numerous other houses and cabins. The Ottawa County tornado actually developed in northern Saline County. It did not touch the ground until it entered Ottawa County. Strong wind from the storm caused damage in Saline and Clay Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, there were 36 tornadoes in Kansas on May 5th, 2007.

The storm system also dumped heavy rain on the area, and by May 7th and May 8th there was record flooding.