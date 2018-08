A Wichita woman is dead after her vehicle slid off a Colorado cliff.

Chaffee County, Colorado officials say 43-year-old Jennifer Orr was driving in a caravan of vehicles Tuesday when her Jeep went off the road and fell 600 feet down a slope.

Orr died at the scene, and her daughter was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities say Orr had tried to drive over a large rock in the middle of the road before losing control of her Jeep.