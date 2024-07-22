Wichita Re-signs Dockery; Inks Rookie Forward Jones

WICHITA, Kan. (July 22) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Dominic Dockery and signing of rookie forward Carter Jones for the 2024-25 season.

Dockery, 27, recently completed his second season with the Thunder. The Lockport, New York native appeared in 65 games this past year, collecting nine assists.

He was selected as the PHPA’s Best Defensive Defenseman from the ECHL’s Western Conference. Dockery averaged over 18 minutes a night and finished with an impressive 111 blocked shots.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner played four years at Merrimack College before transferring to Maine. In 108 career games, he finished with 19 points (3g, 16a) for the Warriors.

Jones, 25, turned pro late last season after signing with the Norfolk Admirals. A native of Colbert, Washington, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward played five seasons at Bemidji State University.

Jones had a career year as a senior, tallying 24 points (6g, 18a) in 37 games. He was also named as an alternate captain. Overall, he finished with 46 points (11g, 35a) in 128 career games with the Beavers.

Jones joins a list of graduates from Bemidji State that have come to Wichita, including current Thunder Player/Assistant Coach Jay Dickman. Other former Beavers that played for the Thunder include Jerod Bina, Ian Lowe, Andrew Martens and Riley Weselowski.

Prior to his time at college, Jones had a solid two-year career with the BCHL’s Trail Smoke Eaters. He racked up 100 points (32g, 68a) in 113 games and also added 24 points (8g, 16a) in 24 playoff games.

The Thunder opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer. Stay tuned to find out the exact date so that you can pack the Vault!

The 2024-25 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 33rd year in the Air Capital. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and who we play.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season now on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click HERE to learn more.