Water Feature Woes at Jerry Ivey Park

Splashing around in the water at Jerry Ivey Park is a dream that won’t come true this summer for visitors at Salina’s park located at the corner of South Ohio and Magnolia.

Interim City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a number of issues, including an update on a proposed water feature and splash pad at Jerry Ivey.

Wood added commissioners next week will discuss the plans and cost for replacing the broken splash pad.

Commissioners are set to review the project and the cost next Monday.

Back in late January, the panel rejected a revised version of the project that had primary elements of a spray pad, water wall feature, and the Memorial Monument & Plaza.

The revised bid came in at $1,581,762. Officials say if the bid was approved, there would be a shortfall of $500,000 which would need to be funded from non-budgeted sources.

The man made pond at the park, which for years was plagued by toxic Blue-Green Algae was filled in with dirt and replanted with grass in late 2023.

Back in October of 2024, George Butler and Associates designer Jim Schuessler provided sketches for a memorial to the park’s namesake officer Jerry Ivey, a water wall, and a splash pad.