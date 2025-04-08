Ellis Trail Documentary Showing Tomorrow in Salina

The Smoky Hill Museum will show a documentary that highlights the significant history of African-American settlers seeking a life of freedom and opportunity on the High Plains of Kansas.

“Ellis Trail” by Angela Bates from the Nicodemus Historical Society, ABT Films and Brogden Productions spotlights the life of newlywed and pregnant, Emma Johnson-Williams who travels with her parents and siblings to start a new life of freedom in the West.

Ellis Trail was the 35-mile journey that was taken by freed slaves from Kentucky in the 1870s, who then disembarked a train in Ellis, KS and journeyed to the Nicodemus, KS settlement. Nicodemus, KS is known as the longest-lasting African-American settlement in the United States.

Smoky Hill Museum Curator of Education Nona Miller tells KSAL News, she hopes everyone can come and get a chance to learn more about Nicodemus, KS through this documentary.

The documentary sponsored by Kansas Wesleyan University will be hosting it at Sam’s Chapel on Wednesday, April 9th at 7:00 pm. A panel discussion will follow after the showing.

Admission is free to the public.