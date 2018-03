Wichita area law enforcement agencies are ready for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Dozens of officers will be patrolling downtown Wichita during this week’s games at Intrust Bank Arena on foot, ATV, bicycle, vehicle and horseback.

Bars and restaurants in Old Town are planning to have extra security in place to help handle the crowds.

Police expect between 15-thousand and 25-thousand people to visit the area for the games and related events.

Story from Metro Source