Why Udder Quality Matters

Udder quality may not top every producer’s selection list, but ignoring it could cost calves a strong start, according to the beef cattle experts on the recent BCI Cattle Chat podcast.

The group emphasized that while udder quality needs vary by operation, certain traits should raise red flags across the board.

“Big teats can be frustrating, and they can make it really hard for a calf to nurse,” said K-State veterinarian Bob Larson. “If a calf can’t easily latch on and get colostrum early, that creates problems right from the start.”

Large teats and poorly attached udders can delay nursing, reduce colostrum intake and increase the risk of calf illness or death. These issues can also lead to higher labor demands if calves require assistance shortly after birth.

Larson added that while udder scoring systems exist, he is cautious about relying on them alone.

“Udder scores can be subjective, depending on who is doing the evaluation,” Larson said. “I’d rather base decisions on what I actually see in terms of function and performance.”

They discussed that udder quality is considered moderately heritable, meaning cows with poor udders are more likely to produce daughters with similar issues, making selection decisions especially important when choosing heifers to keep in the herd.

“I’m not a fan of keeping females with udder issues around,” Lancaster said. “Those problems don’t usually get better over time, and they can create repeat challenges every calving season.”

Veterinarian Brad White noted that udder quality may not be a primary selection criterion for every producer, but it still deserves attention.

“Udder selection isn’t a critical criterion in most herds,” White said. “However, in certain situations — such as low-input systems or operations with limited labor — it can be very important.”

The experts agreed that while no single trait should drive selection decisions, udders that interfere with a calf’s ability to nurse should be taken seriously. Producers are encouraged to evaluate udder quality within the context of their own management style, environment and long-term herd goals.

To learn more about bull reproductivity and udder quality be sure to check out the K-State Beef Cattle Institute Cattle Chat podcast. For questions, reach out on social media or send an email to [email protected].