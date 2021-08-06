Salina, KS

White Male Sought by SPD

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2021

Salina Police want to interview a man who was allegedly trying to open a window screen on a home before being confronted by the resident.

Police Detective Sgt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that a 19-year-old female was alone in her house in the 700 block of W. Woodland on Thursday morning around 11:15am and heard someone trying to open the window.

She walked out and confronted the white male she described as being in his mid-twenties, dyed blond hair and about 5-foot 8-inches tall.

He fled on foot while she got into her car to follow him and snap a photo. He appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police say anyone with information on his identity should contact SPD at 785-826-7210.

 

