White Christmas This Year?

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas in Central Kansas this year, you may have to just keep on dreaming.

A white Christmas in Central Kansas is rare. This year, there is not a good chance of a white Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service, after a seasonal start to the week, arctic air will blast southward across Kansas for Wednesday night and remain over the area through Friday. Very dangerous wind chills of -10 to -30 degrees below zero will impact the entire area through this period.

There is a chance for snow late on Wednesday into early Thursday, but nothing significant. The outlook for December 23rd through December 25th then looks dry can very cold. This outlook could change, though, as a developing storm system moves across the country and could change paths.

For official records a white Christmas is defined: 1 inch or more of snow on the ground. It can either fall on Christmas day, or have been on the ground from a previous storm.