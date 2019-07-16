Wheat Harvest Winding Down

Combines continue to cut wheat as the 2019 harvest rolls northward.

According to the Kansas Wheat Commission in Manhattan, just over 80-percent of the winter wheat crop is now in the bin – at a pace that trails the five year average by a full fourteen percent.

Producers have been hampered by wet fields dating back to last fall’s planting, all the way up to harvest time this spring and summer.

KSAL’s Harvest Fest visited this year with harvest and elevator crews in Ellsworth, Delphos, Marquette, Lindsborg, Tampa, Gypsum, Navarre and Hope during late June and July.