What To Expect At Kansas State Parks Memorial Day Weekend

If ever there was a weekend designed for a perfect getaway out-of-doors, Memorial Day weekend is it.

While Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) offices will be closed on Memorial Day, May 28, that doesn’t mean you still can’t make last-minute Memorial Day plans. Here’s a list of helpful tips when planning your weekend, so you know what to expect ahead of time.

CAMPSITES

At many parks, it’s normal for reservable utility sites to be booked ahead of this big weekend, and that’s the case this year at most parks. However, there may be walk-in camping sites and primitive camping sites available. Call your favorite state park office before you go, and find out what’s available. You can find contact information for all state park offices at ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations

EVENTS

Many events are planned at state parks this weekend that the whole family can enjoy. While park staff will serve as the best resource for details, you can visit the KDWPT events calendar at ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Kansas-Outdoor-Events to get the scoop after hours.

VEHICLE PERMITS

Daily vehicle entrance permits are required to enter Kansas state parks, but just $5 gets the whole family in. You can even purchase a daily permit ahead of time online for an additional $1. Visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Park-Fees for a complete list of all state park permits offered.

Whether you decide to hike, bike, swim, fish, tan or just relax, consider spending Memorial Day weekend at a Kansas state park near you.