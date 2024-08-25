What to Do With Under-Utilized Space?

City of Salina and Saline County officials merged to meet with a consultant and the public, to address ways to best-utilize space in downtown Salina.

Consultants and landscape architects from the Kansas City, Topeka and other areas across the state are developing a plan in regard to multiple government-owned space that is not being utilized. The plan is designed to create visions and goals that helps a community as a whole.

The existing facilities which are emphasized in the plan include:

Old Saline County Jail and Municipal Court

Saline County Public Health Department

Saline County Administration building

Memorial Hall

Saline County Juvenile Detention Center

Senior landscape architect of Olsson Studio, Cody Peratt plays a major role in designing the master plan. He describes how they plan to improve spaces for city officials, staff and citizens of Salina.

Information was gathered over several days which consisted in workshops that city officials, stakeholders and the public left comments, feedback and opinions. The workshops were divided into categories that gave participants a chance leave their personal outlook for measurements, quality and improvements. These categories were:

Amenities/Elements.

Activities/Parks and Recreation.

Placemaking/Aesthetics.

Mobility, connectivity and parking.

Economic development and vibrancy.

Salina Mayor Bill Longbine says he looks forward to the future and the growth of Salina. He told KSAL News this planning will be “long term” with balancing budgets and keeping their focus on finalizing the Smoky Hill River project.

The consultants and landscape architects unveiled details of the master plan to the public at the Salina Art Center late last week. Barb Young and Greg Stephens from North Salina Community Development, were of the many who left their comments.

Young says she wants to see parking become more “accessible” and hopes to see the downtown get “repurposed.” Stephens says he hopes to see people utilize walking and biking lanes in the future.

Initial details of the master plan was first introduced to Salina back in June.