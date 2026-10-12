Western Star Global Grain and Food Center Opens

Kansas State University officially opened the Western Star Global Grain and Food Center on Sept. 18, ushering in a new era for the university’s Department of Grain Science and Industry and the students, researchers and industries it serves.

The 178,000-square-foot, three-story facility is the largest agricultural construction project in K-State history. The $130 million center has specialized teaching and research laboratories, pilot-scale processing spaces, interdisciplinary research areas, collaboration spaces and a 236-seat lecture hall. It also connects Call Hall and Weber Hall, bringing grain, food and animal science disciplines closer together on campus.

For K-State Grain Science and Industry, the opening represents a generational change in the facilities available to educate students and serve the grain-based food industry. With the department’s previous facilities dating back to 1966, the opening of Western Star is a milestone nearly six decades in the making.

“Today, we open more than a building,” said Dan Moser, Eldon Gideon dean of the K-State College of Agriculture. “We open doors to new opportunities, innovations and a brighter future.”

The new facility builds on K-State’s longstanding role in educating students for careers throughout the grain and food industries. Western Star brings together milling, baking, food, feed and pet food science, creating opportunities for students and researchers to better understand how different segments of agriculture and food production intersect.

For students, that means taking classroom concepts and putting them to work in laboratories and pilot-scale facilities.

Western Star was also designed to strengthen the relationships between K-State and the industries its grain science programs have served for generations.

Kansas Wheat is among those longtime stakeholders. Kansas wheat farmers have supported research, education and industry development at K-State for decades, including through investments made with producer-funded wheat checkoff dollars. Kansas producers contribute two cents from every bushel of wheat sold in the state to the checkoff, allowing farmers to collectively invest in the future of their industry.

That producer investment is represented within Western Star through a named Kansas Wheat food and baking lab, providing a visible connection between the wheat grown across Kansas and the research, education and product development taking place at K-State. Increasing the capacity to do quality analysis on early generation wheat varieties, training for overseas buyers of Kansas wheat, and serving as a cornerstone for public private partnerships investing in opportunities to increase value from the field to consumers.

Other industry partners are represented throughout the center, including the Ardent Mills milling teaching laboratory, Lallemand baking teaching laboratory and Jim and Lauran Johnson wet processing pilot plant.

The Western Star name also connects the new facility to generations of Kansas grain industry history. The name honors Kansas’ agricultural heritage and the philanthropic legacy of the Hale and Vanier families. J.J. Vanier purchased the Western Star Mill in 1925. The business later expanded through the leadership of the Vanier and Hale families, beginning a century-long history of involvement in the global grain and food industry and decades of support for K-State.

“Today, the Western Star name represents more than a successful business,” Moser said. “It reflects a commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation, education and service.”

That legacy of partnership is reflected in how the new center became a reality. Alumni, donors, commodity organizations, industry partners, university leaders and state and federal partners all contributed to the project. Federal support included $5.53 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for the facility.

Those partnerships are also central to what K-State leaders envision happening inside the building.

“There is no other facility like this anywhere,” said Ernie Minton, interim associate vice president for extension and engagement. “The Western Star Global Grain and Food Center brings together disciplines that deserve to share a roof.”

The ribbon-cutting is a major milestone in K-State’s broader Agriculture Innovation Initiative, which has delivered five new buildings, two major renovations and additional investments in agricultural teaching, research and engagement.

“This is not the finish line,” said K-State President Richard Linton. “In many ways, this is the starting line.”

The impact of those investments will ultimately be measured beyond the buildings themselves. Through students educated, discoveries made, partnerships strengthened and the farmers and agribusinesses served by the work conducted within them.

For K-State Grain Science and Industry, Western Star provides a new home for that work nearly 60 years after its previous generation of facilities opened. For Kansas Wheat and other longtime industry partners, it provides new opportunities to continue investing in the people, research and technologies that will move the grain industry forward.