Weekend Injury Crash

An injury accident sent an Atchison woman to the hospital on Saturday.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers and EMS responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highland and Belmont around 2:50pm.

Police say 53-year-old Lisa Sumpter was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out for a headache. Sumpter was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Caravan that was heading northbound on Highland.

Police say the van’s driver, 45-year-old James Sumpter did not yield to a 2013 Ford Escape that was westbound on Belmont, causing a collision that flipped the Ford on its top.

The driver, Crystal Smith, 40 of Salina was was not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

James Sumpter was cited for failure to yield.