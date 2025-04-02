Week of the Young Child Starts Next Week

A week of events meant to recognize the importance of early childhood education occurs next week in Salina.

The Salina Child Care Association (SCCA) with the help of local businesses and organizations, will be assembling events for young children in celebration of “Week of the Young Child” (WOYC). According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), WOYC is an annual celebration that is meant to focus on the needs of young children and families. It helps shed light on the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

SCCA Executive Director, Michelle Olsson tells KSAL News they are excited to provide free opportunities for families and their children with activities, games, workshops and more.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for the community, by celebrating our kids and just letting them have fun” said Olsson.

Olsson stated that local agencies have supplied the venues and activities needed for the WOYC. Those agencies represented included K-State Research and Extension, Central Kansas Mental Health Center, Joyful Noise, Infant Child Development, Salina USD 305, Salina Regional Health Center, Saline Co. Health Department, Salina Area United Way, Kid’s Creative Corners and much more.

WOYC in Salina starts Monday, April 7th and will run through Friday, April 11th. The events for each day include:

“Music Monday”- April 7th | Joyful Noise Studios inside Central Mall on 2259 S. 9th | 6:15pm – 7:15pm

“Tasty Tuesday” – April 8th | Central Kansas Mental Health Center on 800 Elmhurst | 5:30pm- 6:30 pm

“Work Together Wednesday” – April 9th | Kid’s Creative Corners on 122 S. Santa Fe | 6:00pm – 7:00pm

“Artsy Thursday” – April 10th | Saline Co. Health Department on 125 W. Elm | 6:00pm – 7:30pm

“Family Friday” – April 11th | Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center on 155 N. Oakdale | 6:00pm – 7:30pm

SCCA is a non-profit organization that provides quality, affordable early childhood education and childcare. SCCA offers full day/full year childcare and early childhood education to children 2 weeks – 6 years of age.

For more information on WOYC, visit https://www.naeyc.org/events/woyc