Week 5 HOA recap

The Sedgwick Cardinals and Moundridge Wildcats are the lone Heart of America Conference football teams still protecting undefeated records and they are in separate HOA divisions with Sedgwick being 3-0 in the HOA 8-man division while Sedgwick is 4-0 in the HOA 11-man division.

Sedgwick has played just three games because one was canceled due to inclement weather.

There are two other HOA 8-man teams, Inman and Ell-Saline, who have suffered just one loss while Marion is the lone 11-man HOA squad with just one loss.

Marion will travel to Inman for the main HOA showdown this Friday night while Sedgwick and Ell-Saline will step outside of conference play for key non-conference showdowns with Ell-Saline battling Solomon and Sedgwick playing host to Sacred Heart.

The Inman Lady Teutons continue to lead the way on the HOA volleyball courts with a 23-1, 11-0 record while Moundridge is 2nd with a 20-5, 8-1 record. Ell-Saline volleyball is currently 9th in the HOA with a 10-14, 4-5 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team suffered its fourth loss in as many games Friday when it lost 18-14 against Republic County. The Bulldogs will look for their initial victory of the season Friday when they play host to Valley Heights. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team competed in the Wakefield tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record and finished in 2nd place. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County 25-14, 25-15, St. Xavier 25-3, 25-6, Peabody-Burns 25-5, 25-12 and Blue Valley 25-11, 25-15. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-17, 25-22 against Clifton-Clyde in the championship match. The Lady Bulldogs swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-22 and 27-25, 25-19.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team earned its third win of the season Friday with a 46-0 victory against Canton-Galva. The Cardinals will look for their fourth win of the season Friday when they play host to Solomon. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team competed in the Remington tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Cardinals lost 25-13, 13-2, 25-21 against Wichita Classical and 25-17, 25-23 against Flinthills. The Lady Cardinals defeated Central Christian Academy 25-14, 19-25, 25-20 and Southern Coffey County 25-14, 25-10. The Lady Cardinals swept an HOA doubleheader against Sterling Tuesday, winning 26-24, 25-22 and 19-25, 25-17, 25-19.

BEREAN ACADEMY

Soccer – The Warrior soccer team defeated the Wichita Defenders 8-0 Thursday. The Warriors defeated the Wichita Warriors 3-0 Tuesday. The Lady Warrior volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader Thursday, falling 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20, 25-12 against Marion. The Lady Warriors got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Sedgwick Tuesday, falling 25-14, 25-18 and 25-14, 25-18.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team improved to .500 this season Friday with a 30-28 victory in overtime against Caldwell. The Celtics will look to go above .500 Friday when they play at Conway Springs. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team competed in the Cheney tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Celtics lost 25-17, 25-13 against Wichita Trinity, 25-17, 25-18 against Wellington and 25-20, 25-16 against Haven. The Lady Celtics defeated Nickerson 25-22, 26-24. The Lady Celtics got swept in an HOA doubleheader Tuesday against Bennington, falling 25-15, 25-22 and 27-25, 25-19.

INMAN

The Teuton football team earned a 30-26 HOA victory Friday against Remington. The Teutons will return to action Friday when they play host to Marion. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Sterling Thursday, winning 25-18, 25-16 and 25-9, 25-10. The Lady Teutons swept an HOA doubleheader against Moundridge Tuesday, winning 25-8, 25-18 and 25-12, 20-25, 25-18.

MARION

Football – The Warrior football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 35-6 against Moundridge in a battle of undefeated HOA teams. The Warriors will look for its fourth win this season Friday when they play at Inman. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader Thursday, defeating Berean Academy 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20, 25-12. The Lady Warriors swept a doubleheader against Wichita Classical Tuesday, winning 25-22, 25-11 and 25-20, 25-11.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team returned to the field Friday night after mother nature forced them to take a week off and the Wildcats responded with a 76-6 victory against Herington. The Wildcats will look to remain in action this Friday when they play host to Remington in an HOA showdown. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team got swept by Inman Tuesday in an HOA doubleheader, falling 25-8, 25-18 and 25-12, 20-25, 25-18.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team suffered a 30-26 HOA defeat against Inman Friday. The Broncos will look to get back on the winning side of the field Friday when they play at Moundridge. … The Bronc volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Broncs lost 25-16, 25-16 against Central Christian Academy and 25-14, 26-24 against Flinthills. The Lady Broncs defeated Wichita Classical 25-20, 25-15 and Southern Coffey County 25-10, 25-10. The Lady Broncs got swept by Central Christian Academy Tuesday, falling 29-27, 25-18 and 21-25, 25-19, 25-23.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team earned a 35-6 victory Friday against Marion in a battle of undefeated HOA teams. The Cardinals will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Sacred Heart. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team competed in the Herington tournament Saturday where they went 5-0 and won the title. The Lady Cardinals defeated Canton-Galva 25-6, 25-10, Herington 25-11, 25-17, Center 25-19, 25-11, Rural Vista 25-8, 25-8 and Wichita Homeschool 22-25, 25-11, 25-12. The Lady Cardinals swept Berean Academy Tuesday in an HOA doubleheader, winning both matches by the same 25-14, 25-18 score.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team earned its second straight victory Friday to even their seasonal record at .500 with a 41-35 victory against Ellinwood. The Black Bears will look for their third straight victory this Friday when they play at Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader Thursday by Inman, falling 25-18, 25-16 and 25-9, 25-10. The Lady Black Bears competed in the Lyons tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-2 record. The Lady Black Bears lost 25-15, 25-16 against Southeast of Saline and 25-20, 25-15 against Little River before defeating Chaparral 25-22, 25-20. The Lady Black Bears got swept by Ell-Saline Tuesday in an HOA doubleheader, falling 26-24, 25-22 and 19-25, 25-17, 25-19.

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 8-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 3 0

Inman 2 1 3 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 3 1

Bennington 0 3 0 4

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 3 0 4 0

Marion 1 1 3 1

Sterling 2 1 2 2

Hutch Trinity 1 2 2 2

Remington 1 2 1 3

Friday, September 27

Ell-Saline 46, Canton-Galva 0

Hutch Trinity 30, Caldwell 28 OT

Inman 30, Remington 26

Moundridge 76, Herington 6

Sedgwick 35, Marion 8

Sterling 41, Ellinwood 35

Republic County 18, Bennington 14

Friday, October 4

Valley Heights at Bennington

Solomon at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Conway Springs

Marion at Inman

Remington at Moundridge

Sacred Heart at Sedgwick

Sterling at Medicine Lodge