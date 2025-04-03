Area Schools Earn Awards

Several area schools, including three from Salina USD 305, are among 100 Kansas schools named recipients of the 2024 Challenge Awards.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, the Challenge Awards were created to honor schools that performed well on the state assessments in math and reading, especially those who had a high percentages of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those who live in poverty and often members of a minority group.

Local schools receiving the honor include:

Abilene Middle School, Abilene USD 435

Cottonwood Elementary School, Salina USD 305

Oakdale Elementary School, Salina USD 305

Schilling Elementary School, Salina USD 305

Tescott Elementary School, Twin Valley USD 240

Since its inception in 2002, more than 2,000 Challenge awards have been presented to schools across the state.

_ _ _