Salina Organization Celebrating Anniversary in Theatrical Style

A Salina organization that encourages seniors to perform are assembling theatrical plays and singing for their 5th year anniversary.

The Salina Senior Theatre Project (SSTP) will begin their 5th Anniversary Tour next week and will continue periodically through May. Founder and Director Bob Sears tells KSAL News the tour will consist of theatrical performances, singing and skits that will entertain seniors in the community.

“We are trying to encourage seniors to perform and use the talents they are gifted with” said Sears.

Sears stated the mission of the organization is to get seniors to participate in theatre because “they have alot of talent to offer.” These performances will include 1-act skits, singing and plays such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Baby,” “Is it Me?” “You Know You Are Old When…” and much more.

SSTP will perform at several local retirement homes during April and May. Those dates and locations include:

Friday, April 11th- Salina Presbyterian Manor – 2601 E. Crawford St. – 1:30 pm

Tuesday, April 15th- Brookdale Salina Fairdale – 2251 E. Crawford St. – 2:00 pm

Monday, April 21st- Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation – 1007 Johnstown Ave. – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, April 22nd- Residence 600 – 600 E. Elm St Suite B. – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, April 29th- Eaglecrest Senior Living of Salina – 1501 E. Magnolia Rd. – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, May 6th- Cedarhurst of Salina – 2605 S. Ohio St. – 2:00 pm

For any additional information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/p/Salina-Senior-Theatre-Project-100069630977046/

Photos Courtesy of Salina Senior Theatre Project: