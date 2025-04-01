Wednesday “Smoky Hill Stride” Planned

Everyone is invited to participate in the “Smoky Hill Stride”. The first ever Salina event is planned for Wednesday in conjunction with National Walking Day.

According to the he Salina Mobility Working Group, they invite the community to lace up their walking shoes and join the Smoky Hill Stride on Wednesday, April 2nd, at 5:30 p.m.

This free, community walk will take place along the Smoky Hill River Trail at the Salina YMCA, offering participants a fun and refreshing way to get active, connect with others, and enjoy the great outdoors. Walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.

Event Details:

What: Smoky Hill Stride – National Walking Day Community Walk

When: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Smoky Hill River Trail at the Salina YMCA (Park at the Kenwood Cove parking lot)

“Walking is one of the easiest ways to stay active and improve overall health,” said Michelle Coats, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas and representative for the Salina Mobility Working Group. “The Smoky Hill Stride is a great opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and promote mobility for all.”

Participants are encouraged to bring friends, family, and co-workers to celebrate National Walking Day and take steps toward a healthier lifestyle. No registration is required—just show up and stride.

_ _ _

For more information, check out the WalkSalina website at www.walksalina.com.

About National Walking Day: National Walking Day, recognized annually on the first Wednesday of April, is a nationwide movement encouraging people of all ages and abilities to embrace the benefits of walking for better health and well-being. Walking is a simple, accessible, and effective way to stay active, reduce stress, and improve overall wellness.

The Salina Mobility Working Group is a collaborative effort of local organizations, agencies, and community leaders dedicated to improving transportation and mobility options in Salina. The group focuses on enhancing access to safe, reliable, and affordable transportation for all residents, with a particular emphasis on walking, biking, and public transit solutions. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the Salina Mobility Working Group works to create a more connected and accessible community, ensuring that everyone, regardless of age or ability, can easily navigate Salina and participate in daily activities.

Kansas Mobility Management is a statewide initiative aimed at improving transportation services and options for residents across Kansas. By coordinating efforts between local transportation providers, agencies, and communities, Kansas Mobility Management seeks to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation networks. The program focuses on increasing mobility options for individuals with diverse needs, including seniors, people with disabilities, and those in rural areas. Through strategic planning, resource sharing, and the development of innovative solutions, Kansas Mobility Management strives to create a more inclusive and interconnected transportation system that meets the needs of all Kansas residents. Find out more at www.ksrides.org.