Police are investigating the theft of a wedding set and more from a home in west Salina.

Police say sometime between November 25 and December 8, someone removed a two wedding ring set and necklace from a home in the 800 block of Merrill Street.

The female victim told officers that she had had numerous guests in her home during the Thanksgiving holiday and discovered the loss a couple of weeks later. She contacted authorities last week.

Loss is listed at $4,200.