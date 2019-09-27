Salina, KS

Weather Postpones Numerous FB Games

Pat StrathmanSeptember 27, 2019

Mother Nature stole the show in week four of high school football.

Here are the area games that have been altered because of severe weather:
– Campus at Salina South: South leads 21-12 at the half, play resumes Saturday at noon. Listen on Y93.7.
– Hillsboro at Sacred Heart: Hillsboro has a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, play continues Saturday at 11 am. Listen on FM 104.9.
– Sedgwick at Ell-Saline: Sedwick is up 15-0 with 11:39 left in the second quarter, play is scheduled to continue on Monday at 6 pm. Listen on Real Country 101.7
– Goessel at Solomon: Goessel is head 22-20 at halftime, play starts back up on Saturday at 1 pm. Free admission to fans.

 

