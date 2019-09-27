Weather Postpones Numerous FB Games

Mother Nature stole the show in week four of high school football.

Here are the area games that have been altered because of severe weather:

– Campus at Salina South: South leads 21-12 at the half, play resumes Saturday at noon. Listen on Y93.7.

– Hillsboro at Sacred Heart: Hillsboro has a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, play continues Saturday at 11 am. Listen on FM 104.9.

– Sedgwick at Ell-Saline: Sedwick is up 15-0 with 11:39 left in the second quarter, play is scheduled to continue on Monday at 6 pm. Listen on Real Country 101.7

– Goessel at Solomon: Goessel is head 22-20 at halftime, play starts back up on Saturday at 1 pm. Free admission to fans.