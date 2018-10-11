Salina, KS

Weather Forces Minneapolis Art in the Park Indoors

Jeremy BohnOctober 11, 2018

Weather has forced the 2018 Art in the Park event in Minneapolis indoors.

The event is hosted by the Arts & Humanities Council Ottawa County and has been moved to the Blue Store in downtown Minneapolis. It was originally to be held at Markley Grove Park.

There will be kids art, arts and crafts boothes, painting, open mic jam: featuring Jon Strowig, Herringbone and other local talents. Food will also be available by Debbie and Eldon Clark.

The event goes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information about this event, contact Lexi Kirn at 785-392-2661 or Karen Reed at 620-382-4311. Or view Ottawa County Arts & Humanity’s Facebook page, here: https://www.facebook.com/events/240191803301985/

