Weather Forces Basketball Changes

Pat Strathman January 28, 2020

Snow across Kansas has altered the following basketball games: Salina South at Derby – POSTPONED to Friday, February 28

Ell-Saline girls vs Central Plains – POSTPONED to Wednesday, January 29, tipoff at 2:30 pm with coverage on 1150 KSAL

Smoky Valley at Hutch Trinity – POSTPONED to Saturday, February 1

