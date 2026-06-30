Weather Finally Cooperating With Harvest

After several days of scorching temperatures and dry conditions, farmers have been able to get back into the fields. Harvest is making steady progress, with the possibility of harvest wrapping up soon, as long as the weather cooperates.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service crop progress report ending June 28, 2026, the Kansas wheat harvest is 72 percent complete, well ahead of last year’s 48 percent and the five-year average of 52 percent complete. Winter wheat conditions stayed the same as last week’s report.

Brian Linin, a farmer in Sherman County, reported having just started due to the weather, and said he is about 10 percent done. Linin noted having a below average year due to drought conditions during the spring.

“We have success with KS Western Star (Kansas Wheat Alliance), Langin (PlainsGold) and KS Dallas (Kansas Wheat Alliance),” said Linin. “This just gives you an idea of how resilient wheat is, when it can make a crop in this kind of year.”

Nicole Small, a farmer in Wilson County, reports she and her husband have been done with harvest for about three weeks now.

“Half of our wheat had hail damage, which is unusual for our area,” said Small. “I’m pretty certain we’re the only ones done in our area; with the amount of rain we’ve received, it’s just enough to keep you out of the field.”

Small stated their 2026 wheat crop has faced significant challenges, resulting in a below average harvest compared to last year.

“Along with the drought, we also had the surrounding rivers get out and flood,” said Small. “The majority of our wheat was in the river bottom. Flooding happened early on, causing the wheat to not mature and not fill.”

Jeanne Falk Jones, K-State Northwest Area Agronomist in Colby, Kansas, commented on the possibility of seeing some secondary infections (mold) on heads or test weights decreasing due to extended periods of wet weather. Producers are encouraged to reach out to the K-State Department of Agronomy at [email protected] with any agronomic questions that they may have during harvest.

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The 2026 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, Kansas Grain and Feed Association, and the Kansas Cooperative Council. To follow along with harvest updates on X, use #wheatharvest26. Tag us at @kansaswheat on Facebook, Instagram and X to share your harvest story and photos.