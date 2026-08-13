Preserving Beef Safely At Home

The Kansas Beef Council recently partnered with K-State Extension to support food preservation trainings in Riley and Cowley counties, reimbursing the cost of beef used and providing culinary education resources. The two sessions reached 28 participants.

In Cowley County, eight community members, including 4-H leaders, joined two instructors for hands-on training. In Riley County, 20 K-State Extension agents took part. Both sessions covered dehydrating beef for jerky and pressure canning beef chunks for soups and stews. The support gave participants confidence in using research-based food preservation methods while showcasing beef’s versatility in the kitchen.

In Cowley County, community members and 4-H leaders left with practical skills and resources to preserve beef safely at home and share that knowledge with others. In Riley County, extension agents gained the knowledge and confidence to lead their own food preservation workshops featuring beef, extending the reach of the program to communities across the state.

By investing in both community education and professional development, Kansas beef producers are helping expand access to science-based food preservation training. The effort encourages more Kansans to confidently preserve, prepare and enjoy beef, whether they are stocking a pantry or teaching others to do the same.

For more information on how checkoff dollars are used in Kansas, go to www.kansasbeef.org.