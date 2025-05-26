Weather Delays Pool Opening

Weather is delaying the start of the swim season at Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park.
According to Salina Parks and Recreation, opening day at Kenwood Cove is postponed. Opening day had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 27th, but due to to cold air and water temperatures, Kenwood Cove will not open Tuesday as originally scheduled.
The weather policy is as follows:
- Air temp must be 72°+ on clear days or 75°+ on cloudy days
- Water temp must be 70° or higher
Tuesday’s forecast doesn’t meet these requirements, and guest safety and comfort remain top priorities. Officials will continue monitoring the weather and will share a new opening date as soon as conditions allow.
_ _ _
Typical Hours of Operation:
Monday – Saturday 12:30 pm – 7 pm
Sunday 12:30 pm – 6 pm
Photo by Jan-Willem on Unsplas