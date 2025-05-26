Weather Delays Pool Opening

Weather is delaying the start of the swim season at Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, opening day at Kenwood Cove is postponed. Opening day had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 27th, but due to to cold air and water temperatures, Kenwood Cove will not open Tuesday as originally scheduled.

