Watson posts another win as Men’s Golf finishes second at Prairie Dunes

HUTCHINSON – Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) won his fifth tournament of the season and led the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes to a second place finish at the Prairie Dunes Collegiate hosted by Sterling College on Monday and Tuesday at Prairie Dunes.

Watson was in third after the first day of the tournament with a 74, but would add a second 74 to his scorecard total for the tournament to come away with a 2-shot win over Bethany’s Larus Long, who led the field after the first day, but carded a second day 79 to drop to second.

Watson’s 148 led the way for the Coyotes, while a trio – Landon Berquist (FR/Lawrence, Kan.), Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) and Trevor Watson (FR/Coffeyville, Kan.) – tied for 11th with a 162. Matthew Freriks (SO/Stinnett, Texas) tied for 22nd with a 166.

Gusty winds on Tuesday made scoring difficult for all teams as there was only one sub-320 round on the cards. After a 314 on the first day, KWU posted a 320 on Tuesday, trying to come back from a 3-shot deficit to Bethany, but came up just one shot out of another title with a 634 team score.

Bethany won with a 633. Dakota Wesleyan was third with a 645, Columbia (Mo.) was fourth with a 646, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan, Sterling, Central Christian and Tabor.

Up next for the Coyotes is the U.C. Ferguson Classic in Oklahoma City at Lincoln Park next Monday and Tuesday.

The KCAC Second Leg is the following week at Buffalo Dunes in Garden City.