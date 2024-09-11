Water Usage Tracking Portal Now Available

The City of Salina now has a water usage tracking portal, designed to help Salina water customers easily monitor how much water they use.

“The new water usage tracking portal is a feature that customers will want to use frequently to keep track of their water usage, quickly detect unexpected increases in water usage, and help keep their water bills within their monthly budgets,” said Debbie Pack, Director of Finance and Administration for the City of Salina.

According to the City, the water usage tracking portal contains several customer-friendly features:

a dashboard showing billing cycle usage and data, as well as alerts;

water usage details, including customizable graphs to show use by day, week, month, and year; and

a section where a user can set alerts and be notified when usage exceeds certain levels over a day, week, month, or a specified period of time.

To sign up for a free account, please visit https://www.salina-ks.gov/water-department and click on “Water Usage Tracking Portal”. Have your water billing account number and customer number handy. These can be found on your most recent water bill.

For questions or more information, please call the Salina Water Department at 785-309-5740. Choose option 3 to speak with a customer service representative.