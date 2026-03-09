Water Management, Ag Resilience Meeting Planned

A two-day meeting series in southwest Kansas will focus on helping agricultural producers manage limited water supplies while maintaining economic vitality across the region.

The meetings, titled Water Smart Management for a Resilient Future, are hosted by K-State Extension and supported by the Kansas Water Office. Sessions are scheduled for March 11 in St. John at the 21 Central Extension District office; and March 12 in Garden City at the Southwest Research-Extension Center.

Both meetings begin at 10 a.m., with same-day registration available at 9:30 a.m.

Logan Simon, an agronomist with K-State Extension, said the purpose of the meetings is to address water challenges facing southwest Kansas agriculture and provide producers with tools and resources to adapt.

“The meetings are centered around discussions on managing our limited water resources to ensure economic vitality, community vitality,” Simon said. “As we look forward to the future of southwest Kansas, and as we see new policies coming down the line regarding irrigation management … we really wanted to bring these meetings to the people to talk about the support that K-State offers to manage our water in the future.”

The agenda includes “Low Water, Big Potential: Alternative Crops and Cropping Systems,” presented by Simon, as well as sessions on enhanced irrigation technologies by K-State irrigation expert Jonathan Aguilar. Kay Strong-Prather will outline statewide resources available through Kansas Ag Mediation Services.

Additional presentations include “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture” by family and consumer sciences specialist Rachael Clews; an economic outlook on regional water conservation goals by agricultural economist Micah Cameron-Harp; and an update on testing ag performance solutions from Renee Tuttle.

Managers from Kansas Groundwater Management District 3 and Kansas Groundwater Management District 5 also will provide updates.

Simon said the meetings are geared toward producers, crop consultants and livestock industry stakeholders across the region, including those in the 21 Central and West Plains extension districts.

“We think that there is great information to be shared here that can really bring value to all interested parties,” he said.

Simon added that he hopes attendees leave with confidence about the future.

“I firmly believe that our future is bright. I choose to see opportunity,” he said. “We will be resilient into the future, because we have the tools available for us to achieve it.”

For more information, producers are encouraged to contact their local extension agent or email Simon at [email protected].