Water Main Repair Project to Begin

A project to replace an aging water main in a Salina neighborhood begins this week.

According to the City of Salina, beginning Tuesday Diehl Enterprises will install traffic control and close Dover Dr to thru traffic between S Broadway Blvd and Vassar Dr. Pavement will be removed to replace the water main.

Appropriate barriers will be in place to ensure the safety of workers. Residents will be provided access.

Work is expected to last through the end of the year, weather permitting.

Motorists may encounter minor delays and are encouraged to avoid work zones when possible.

Sidewalk closures are also expected. Pedestrians are asked to avoid closed sidewalks.