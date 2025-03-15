Water Main Project Well Behind Schedule

A water main replacement project in a south Salina neighborhood which began before Thanksgiving, and was expected to be completed by the end of 2024, is still not complete.

According to the City of Salina, Smoky Hill Construction was scheduled to continue work on Salina’s Water Main Replacement Project by replacing the 6” cast iron water main with a 6” PVC water main from November 11th through December 31st, weather permitting.

As of the middle of March the project is still not complete. The work is still taking place along Wayne Ave between S. Ohio St and Huntington Rd.

Access to properties within the work zones have been maintained, though not without frustrations to those who live in the neighborhood.

“Road Work Ahead” signs which were placed in neighborhood front yards in advance of work zones are still there, and daily off and on road closures and detours have continued.