Watch Collection Reported Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a watch collection that could link back to a house fire in 2014.

Police say the homeowner told officers that sometime between 2014 and March 18, 2019, someone removed four high-end watches from the home that are worth about $15,000.

The man told police this week that during that time frame someone removed a Rolex gold face watch valued at $2,000, a Tag Heuer Monaco black face watch worth $5,000.

Also missing is a couple of Corum brand watches worth $8,000.

Back on November 29, 2014 an early morning fire gutted much of his home in the 1900 block of S. Valley View Drive.

There are no suspects.