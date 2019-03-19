Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 33 °

Watch Collection Reported Stolen

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2019

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a watch collection that could link back to a house fire in 2014.

Police say the homeowner told officers that sometime between 2014 and March 18, 2019, someone removed four high-end watches from the home that are worth about $15,000.

The man told police this week that during that time frame someone removed a Rolex gold face watch valued at $2,000, a Tag Heuer Monaco black face watch worth $5,000.

Also missing is a couple of Corum brand watches worth $8,000.

Back on November 29, 2014 an early morning fire gutted much of his home in the 1900 block of S. Valley View Drive.

There are no suspects.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Rings, Computer Stolen

A jewelry collection was stolen from a home near downtown. Salina Police are investigating a resi...

March 19, 2019 Comments

Watch Collection Reported Stolen

Kansas News

March 19, 2019

Social Media Posts Doom Judicial No...

Kansas News

March 19, 2019

Arrest Made in Salina Robbery

Top News

March 19, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rings, Computer Stolen
March 19, 2019Comments
Watch Collection Reported...
March 19, 2019Comments
Social Media Posts Doom J...
March 19, 2019Comments
Kansas State University N...
March 19, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH