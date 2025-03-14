Wary of the Wind

Central Kansas may not be under a threat of severe weather to begin the weekend, but there is another sort of imminent threat.

According to the National Weather Service, strong sustained potentially damaging wind is anticipated Friday. The strongest sustained wind speeds and damaging wind gusts will impact mainly south central and southeast Kansas this afternoon. In addition, very dry air will spread across region with the lowest relative humidity expected during the afternoon hours.

The very strong and damaging southwest winds will combine with very dry air to create extremely volatile fire weather conditions today, especially for areas along and southeast of the KS Turnpike. This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation for any fires that develop along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is issuing a state emergency. Kelly issued the proclamation yesterday due to increased fire weather conditions that will start today and last through the weekend. The move will allow for state resources to be used to help local communities battle any wildfires.