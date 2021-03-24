Wanted Man Sought

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man on charges which include attempted first degree murder in connection with a domestic violence incident.

According to police, on March 20th officers were sent to the 200 block of South College in regard to a domestic violence call. Officers spoke to a 29 year-old Salina woman who reported being the victim of domestic violence related crimes.

The suspect in this case, Brandon Lambert, had left the area as officers arrived on scene.

An affidavit was submitted to the Saline County Attorney’s Office, and an Arrest Warrant was issued by the Saline County District Court for Lambert for the following charges: Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness, Criminal Threat, Criminal Damage to Property, Violation of Protection Order, and Harassment by Telecommunication Device.

Brandon Lambert has previous contacts within Dickinson, Riley and Saline Counties, and has also been known to drive semi-trucks in the north-central region of Kansas for Lambert Trucking (Kansas Transport Company), operating under USDOT Number 832682 and MC Number 736568.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact Detective Dani Lemon at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.