Wallie Hair Co Redefines Salon Experience

Kat Jeske set out to redefine the salon experience in Salina—and four years ago, she did just that with the launch of Wallie Wax Co in the heart of Downtown. The business quickly flourished, prompting a move just a block north to 145 S Santa Fe after three successful years.

Now, that vision has grown. Jeske, alongside fellow stylist Hannah Weber, has expanded her brand with the opening of Wallie Hair Co at 230 S Santa Fe.

“Wallie Wax was so successful, we wanted to branch off that and see what happens,” Jeske said. “We saw a need for a salon offering the same comfort and professionalism, and Wallie Hair Co is it.”

Both Wallie Wax Co and Wallie Hair Co are named in honor of Jeske’s grandfather, Steve Wallie, a dedicated farmer whose work ethic inspires Kat daily.

Wallie Hair Co will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, June 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. The community is invited to stop by and experience the newest addition to Salina’s salon scene.