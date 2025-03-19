Walk Kansas / KANcycle Partnership

Walk Kansas participants have an exciting new way to stay active this year. KANcycle, the regional bike-sharing program operated by OCCK Transportation, is partnering with Walk Kansas to offer free bike rides throughout the eight-week Walk Kansas program.

According to OCCK Transportation, this partnership encourages participants to incorporate cycling into their fitness routine, promoting healthy lifestyles and active transportation. Walk Kansas participants will receive a special promo code to use in the Movatic app, allowing them to enjoy a daily free 1-hour KANcycle ride (56 rides total) during the program.

“We are thrilled to partner with Walk Kansas to provide another way for people to stay active and explore their communities,” said Michelle Coats, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “Cycling is a great complement to walking, and this initiative makes it even easier to participate.”

Regular physical activity is essential for overall health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as brisk walking or cycling, each week, along with two days of muscle-strengthening activities. Participating in Walk Kansas helps individuals meet these guidelines, improving heart health, boosting mood, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

How It Works:

Register for Walk Kansas Download the Movatic app Enter the promo code (provided after registration) Unlock a KANcycle bike and start riding!

KANcycle bikes are available in several North Central Kansas communities, including Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, Ellsworth, and Lindsborg, and Coffeyville in Southeast Kansas, making it easy for Walk Kansas participants to add cycling to their weekly activity goals.

Walk Kansas, a program through K-State Research and Extension, runs from March 30 to May 24, 2025, and encourages teams or individuals to log physical activity minutes equal to walking across the state. The program promotes regular movement, healthy eating, and overall wellness.

Now is the time to take the first step toward better health! Registration for Walk Kansas is open – sign up today at www.walkkansas.org. For more information about KANcycle, visit www.kancycle.org.