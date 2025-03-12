Walk Kansas For Better Health

Staying active is one of the best things you can do for your overall health, but finding motivation and time can be challenging. If you’re looking for a fun and achievable way to increase your physical activity, Walk Kansas might be just what you need. This statewide program encourages team-based movement and provides accountability and encouragement to help you meet national Physical Activity Guidelines and improve your well-being. Understanding the Physical Activity Guidelines

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans from the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, recommend that adults aim for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. Additionally, it’s important to include muscle-strengthening activities at least two days per week. Following these guidelines can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases, improve mental health, and enhance overall quality of life. What Does Moderate-Intensity Look Like?

Moderate-intensity physical activity means getting your heart rate up and breaking a sweat but still being able to carry on a conversation. Examples include:

Brisk walking (about 2.5 to 4 mph)

Dancing

Gardening or yard work

Water aerobics

Recreational biking (under 10 mph)

Active household chores, like vacuuming or mopping

If you’re not sure whether you’re reaching a moderate level, try the talk test—if you can talk but not sing while being active, you’re in the right range! The Importance of Strength Training

In addition to aerobic activity, adults should engage in muscle-strengthening activities at least two days per week. Strength training is crucial for maintaining muscle mass, improving bone density, and reducing the risk of injury. Some effective options include:

· Bodyweight exercises (push-ups, squats, lunges)

· Lifting weights or using resistance bands

· Yoga or Pilates

· Heavy gardening (digging, shoveling)

Making It Happen with Walk Kansas

Walk Kansas provides an excellent opportunity to work toward these activity goals. This eight-week program encourages participants to team up and log physical activity while virtually traveling across the state of Kansas. The program is designed for all fitness levels and motivates participants to move more, sit less, and incorporate strength training into their routine.

With Walk Kansas, you’ll enjoy:

· Team Accountability: Join friends, family, or co-workers to stay on track.

· Flexible Activities: Walk, bike, dance, or choose any movement you enjoy.

· Support & Motivation: Weekly tips, recipes, and resources to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Find the Activity You Enjoy

Sticking to a fitness routine is much easier when you enjoy what you’re doing. The best physical activity is the one you’ll actually do—whether it’s walking with friends, gardening, or dancing in your living room. So, what’s your favorite way to move? If you’re looking for a great place to start, consider getting a team together, signing up for Walk Kansas and taking the first step toward a healthier, more active lifestyle!

Registration is open. The program runs from March 30-May 24. To learn more and register, visit www.walkkansas.org.