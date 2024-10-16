Walgreens To Close 1,200 Stores

Walgreens will be closing 1,200 stores across the country by 2027. The drugstore chain announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday while reporting fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

CEO Tim Wentworth said the closures will give Walgreens a “healthier store base” and enable the company to respond to shifts in consumer behavior.

Most of the cost cuts are aimed at the retail pharmacy segment.

Walgreens plans to close about 500 under performing stores in fiscal 2025 alone. The company has not yet announced specifically which stores will be closing.

Walgreens has stores in 34 communities across Kansas, including in Salina.