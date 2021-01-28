Salina, KS

Waiting for More Vaccine

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 28, 2021

Phase TWO of the vaccine distribution plan means residents who are 65 and older are making appointments for their shots. Many others are waiting for their chance to sign up.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller tells KSAL News that around 900 people have received or are scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine. Tiller adds the distribution team has already made changes to improve the flow of patients in Salina at the Central Mall.

 

 

Tiller says they have had a lot of volunteers reach out to lend a hand and expertise to help in the distribution process, but for now it’s a problem of supply and demand.

 

 

After approximately a third of the over 65 population has been vaccinated, the partners will evaluate the ability to move to the next step of Phase 2. Phases and priority groups within each phase will be determined by supply and demand, not time. Phases will move forward as quickly as possible.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

