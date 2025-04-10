Vortex Vision: Celebrating More Success

A company that was founded in Salina back in 1977 with less than a half-dozen staffers celebrated a milestone Thursday afternoon. Vortex, which now employs over 400 people through the brands under its umbrella, ceremonially cut the ribbon on its newly renovated manufacturing facility which Spectrum Metalcraft and Fortress Abrasive Blast operate from.

The project began in February of last year. The renovations have brought about an extensive streamlining of the manufacturing process. By incorporating cutting-edge technology and leveraging data analytics, the company plans to optimize the use of resources, reduce lead times, and improve inventory management.

Renovations also include a new meeting area and expanding offices to the Northwest of the current facility. In addition, new restroom facilities will also be added that will double as a severe weather shelter, which has already been used.

Vortex CEO Travis Young tells KSAL News multiple products are produced in the facility. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/travis-young-02.mp3

Young says since its founding nearly 50 years ago, Vortex now has five brands under its umbrella. They include:

Vortex – Solids & Bulk Handling Components

Spectrum Metalcraft – Advanced Metal Fabrication Services

Fortress Blast – Abrasive Blast Systems & Solutions

SolidEx – Spin Loaders & Rail Car Loading Systems

Hamar Automation – Electric Linear Actuators & Automation Components

Young says there is still a lot of growth opportunity for the company. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/travis-young-4.mp3