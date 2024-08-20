Volunteers Still Removing Limbs

Volunteer teams have resumed limb removal work following the recent severe wind event. However, due to limited resources, no additional names are being added to the service list.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, 34 homes remain on the list. Volunteer teams are back in the area this week and will continue working on the remaining homes through the weekend. Residents are asked to be patient as these volunteers diligently provide assistance.

If your home is already on the list but no longer requires assistance, please contact Saline County Emergency Management to have your name removed. This will allow resources to be allocated more efficiently to those still in need. To remove your name, call 785.826.6511 or email [email protected].

Saline County Emergency Management appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation as the volunteer limb removal teams work to complete the remaining tasks.