Volunteers Still Needed for Area Food Drive

An area food drive that helps those in need is quickly approaching.

While the 19th Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive, put on by the Salina Rescue Mission, is still a little more than a month away; Salina Rescue Mission Administrative Assistant, Sandra Brandenburg, says that they are still in need of volunteers in 2018.

The 2018 Dr. Temple Food Drive lasts two days. Friday, Nov. 16 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., as well as Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The drive will take place at all three Dillon’s locations in Salina.

What the Salina Rescue Mission needs for this year’s drive are several items, including:

Meat: Turkey, hamburger, lunch meat and ham.

Turkey, hamburger, lunch meat and ham. HBA/Cleaning: Deodorant, toilet paper, free & clear laundry soap, trash bags, cold/flu medicine, cough drops and Dillons gift cards

Deodorant, toilet paper, free & clear laundry soap, trash bags, cold/flu medicine, cough drops and Dillons gift cards Dry Goods: Sugar, instant sugar, egg noodles, tea bags, JELL-O, and coffee & cereal

Sugar, instant sugar, egg noodles, tea bags, JELL-O, and coffee & cereal Canned Goods: Canned vegetables, fruit pie filling, peanut butter & jelly, Miracle Whip, salad dressing and canned fruit

Rocking M Media will be one of many sponsors who will contribute to the Salina Rescue Mission’s goal of providing three meals a day, safe shelter, clothing, counseling, medical assistance, employment and recovery programs to those in need.

Those interested in volunteering need to reach out to Brandenburg at 785-823-2610 or [email protected] .

More information can be viewed here: 2018 FD Poster 8.5×11 V1