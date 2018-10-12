Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 37 °

Volunteers Still Needed for Area Food Drive

Jeremy BohnOctober 12, 2018

An area food drive that helps those in need is quickly approaching.

While the 19th Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive, put on by the Salina Rescue Mission, is still a little more than a month away; Salina Rescue Mission Administrative Assistant, Sandra Brandenburg, says that they are still in need of volunteers in 2018.

The 2018 Dr. Temple Food Drive lasts two days. Friday, Nov. 16 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., as well as Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The drive will take place at all three Dillon’s locations in Salina.

What the Salina Rescue Mission needs for this year’s drive are several items, including:

  • Meat: Turkey, hamburger, lunch meat and ham.
  • HBA/Cleaning: Deodorant, toilet paper, free & clear laundry soap, trash bags, cold/flu medicine, cough drops and Dillons gift cards
  • Dry Goods: Sugar, instant sugar, egg noodles, tea bags, JELL-O, and coffee & cereal
  • Canned Goods: Canned vegetables, fruit pie filling, peanut butter & jelly, Miracle Whip, salad dressing and canned fruit

Rocking M Media will be one of many sponsors who will contribute to the Salina Rescue Mission’s goal of providing three meals a day, safe shelter, clothing, counseling, medical assistance, employment and recovery programs to those in need.

Those interested in volunteering need to reach out to Brandenburg at 785-823-2610 or [email protected].

More information can be viewed here: 2018 FD Poster 8.5×11 V1

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Ellsworth Woman Wins $50,000

A woman from Ellsworth has won a $50,000 grand prize. Roberta Waymaster was announced Friday as t...

October 12, 2018 Comments

Three New Officers Begin Careers in...

Top News

October 12, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 10-13

Sports News

October 12, 2018

Volunteers Still Needed for Area Fo...

Kansas News

October 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Volunteers Still Needed f...
October 12, 2018Comments
Gun, Holster Stolen
October 12, 2018Comments
Thief Caught on Camera
October 12, 2018Comments
Downtown “Cash Mob&...
October 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH