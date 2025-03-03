Volunteers Sought to Help at Reality U

Last week sophomores at Salina South High School participated in Reality U, a financial literacy simulation, giving them a glimpse of life at 26 years old. From budgeting for housing and transportation to managing student loans and daily expenses, students got a real-world experience of financial decision-making.

A second session of Reality U, which is a project of the Salina Area United Way, is scheduled next week at Salina Central High School and volunteers are being sought to help.

According to the United Way, before the event the students complete the Real U Online to decide what they want their life to look like at 26-years-old. When they arrive at Reality U, they get a paycheck and life scenarios based on their answers so that they can practice paying their bills for the month.

Volunteers are being sought to help with the event, which will be held at Salina Central High School on Tuesday for March 11th. The agency says 24 volunteers are needed to help the students navigate real-world financial decision including budgeting, managing expenses, and planning for their future. No experience needed, just a willingness to make a difference.



